Winamac Town Park shelter waiting on partitions

The restroom/shelter project is almost complete and the overall project of the Winamac Parks and Recreation Board is well underway.

The Winamac Parks and Recreation Board met during a special meeting on July 23 to discuss a change order of the project.

The restroom and shelter project not only involves a new shelter and restrooms but also removing the old playground equipment in the toddler area and replacing it with safer equipment, replacing the surface or ground covering in that same area, and installing a permanent cornhole game, Frisbee golf course and new basketball boards and nets.

Town manager and parks boardman Brad Zellers asked the board to approve a change order that includes upgrading the vents of the restroom/shelter to stainless steel, sealing the blocks of the structure in hopes of preventing it from being stained during flooding and keeping the water from penetrating through the block, and moving electric plug-ins so they are flush with the building. Zellers said the stainless steel vents will last longer in the flooding.

The board approved the change order.

In regards to the toddler area, new playground equipment and the new ground surface has been installed but the area is in need of landscaping before it will open.

A claim for the playground equipment, rubber ground surface and installation of both in the amount of $53,627 was approved.

Boardwoman Pat Bawcum was absent from the meeting.