Winamac wallops Gary Roosevelt

The pingpong balls fell Winamac’s way when the sectional pairings were released, drawing the winless Gary Roosevelt in the opening round Friday night. The Panthers came into the contest off a 41-12 loss to River Forest for the team’s ninth loss of the season. The 12 points were the most they had scored all season after three straight shutouts.

Even with the odds in their favor, Winamac couldn’t take anything for granted and still had to show up to play. And play they did, the Warriors clicked in all three phases of the game, kept mistakes to a minimum and advance to the semifinal round of the sectional beating Gary Roosevelt 45-0 at Roudebush Field.

Four touchdowns in the first quarter put the game away early for the home team that used a well-balanced offensive attack to get the job done. Winamac had 287 yards of offense on the night, picking up 156 yards on the ground and 131 yards through the air.