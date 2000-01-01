Winamac welcomes new police chief, approves new hires

The Winamac Town Council/Board of Metropolitan Police Commissioners have been taking care of some key police business in recent days. The boards - made up of the same members - have approved a new police chief, two new hires and an amendment to the town's salary ordinance within that time. During a special meeting on Jan. 17, Branson Eber was approved to be the new Winamac Chief of Police. Eber is coming to Winamac from the Logansport Police Department (LPD), where he was a corporal.