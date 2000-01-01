Winamac, West Central name top graduates of the class of 2020

Winamac Community High School is pleased to announce its top two graduates for the 2019-20 school year. Samantha DePoy, daughter of Scott and Stephanie DePoy, has been named the valedictorian and Ryan Huggler, son of Alan and Nancy Huggler, is the salutatorian.

West Central High School has announced the top graduating seniors from the class of 2019-20 school year. Ryan Lynch has earned the distinction of being named class valedictorian. Ryan is the son of John and Nancy Lynch. Jillian Hauptli and Natalie Kennedy will share the 2019-20 class salutatorian duties. Jillian is the daughter of Shaun and Corrie Hauptli. Natalie is the daughter of Marci and Roger Kennedy.