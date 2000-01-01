Woman wanted for forgery, theft arrested in California

A woman, who formerly worked in Monterey, was arrested in California after a few years of trying to locate her. Jessica L. Rice, 41, was arrested on April 27 in San Diego County, California, by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force. Rice is facing five felony charges including three counts of forgery and two counts of theft after she was accused of stealing money from a Monterey company where she was the bookkeeper.

"I had the U.S. Marshals locate her in California," said detective Sgt. Chris Schramm. "I knew she had moved out there and I have tried multiple attempts to try and find her."

Schramm said it was a group effort by the sheriff's office, the Indiana State Police and the U.S. Marshals.

"We are trying to work on a governor's warrant to get her back to Indiana," Schramm said. "She's waiting extradition in California at this time."

According to court documents, the case began in July of 2017 when Schramm was contacted by two business owners who were the victims of theft.