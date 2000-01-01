Work begins on addition of EMS headquarters

After more than a year of work and waiting, the addition to the Pulaski County EMS headquarters building has begun.

EMS director Brandon DeLorenzo recently informed county officials that the foundation has been poured and the addition construction has begun.

Talk regarding an addition or change to the current building has occurred the last couple of years. When DeLorenzo was appointed as the new director, he began to focus on several issues including updating the building to better fit the ambulances.