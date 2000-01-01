Home / News / Work begins on addition of EMS headquarters
TM Construction has begun construction on the new addition to the Pulaski County EMS headquarters in Winamac. The project could be completed by the end of next month.

Work begins on addition of EMS headquarters

By: 
Amber L. Tomlinson

After more than a year of work and waiting, the addition to the Pulaski County EMS headquarters building has begun. 
EMS director Brandon DeLorenzo recently informed county officials that the foundation has been poured and the addition construction has begun. 
Talk regarding an addition or change to the current building has occurred the last couple of years. When DeLorenzo was appointed as the new director, he began to focus on several issues including updating the building to better fit the ambulances.

See the full story in the Pulaski County Journal, available in print and e-edition.

Pulaski County Journal

114 W. Main Street
Winamac, IN 46996

Office Number: (574) 946-6628
Fax Number: (574) 946-7471

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here