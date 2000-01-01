Work on justice center to begin this month

At a regular session meeting on July 7, during the justice center project update, Pulaski County Community Development Commission Executive Director Nathan Origer stated that renovations on the justice center are currently on track to start the week of July 19. I already warned Kelly [Gaumer] about this, and it was not our original plan or hope, but we may have to relocate the prosecutor's office temporarily. This is only because some of the delays on material lead times, meaning they are working on reordering some of the project schedule so that we stay on track," explained Origer. "Nobody's thrilled about it, but unless some of the lead times improve, this may be our only option."