Pulaski Memorial Hospital staff and administrators gathered for a formal Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting during the event.Pulaski Memorial Hospital staff and administrators gathered for a formal Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting during the event.Pulaski Memorial Hospital hosted an open house Thursday for their Wound Care Center, which is located behind the new Medical Office Building.

Wound Care Center on display at Pulaski Memorial Hospital open house

By: 
Megan Galbreath

The community was invited to take a tour and to visit with Pulaski Memorial Hospital staff about the hospital's new Wound Care Center during an open house on Thursday, April 13 from 5 to 7 p.m. Clinical Program Director Kathy Corey advised that Pulaski Memorial is in partnership with Healogics LLC to provide care to patients with chronic wounds, such as pressure ulcers, diabetic foot ulcers and venous issues. The first official day for the Wound Care Center was Nov. 30, 2022. Corey recalled that they started with two patients and have been growing since.

