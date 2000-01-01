Wound Care Center on display at Pulaski Memorial Hospital open house

The community was invited to take a tour and to visit with Pulaski Memorial Hospital staff about the hospital's new Wound Care Center during an open house on Thursday, April 13 from 5 to 7 p.m. Clinical Program Director Kathy Corey advised that Pulaski Memorial is in partnership with Healogics LLC to provide care to patients with chronic wounds, such as pressure ulcers, diabetic foot ulcers and venous issues. The first official day for the Wound Care Center was Nov. 30, 2022. Corey recalled that they started with two patients and have been growing since.