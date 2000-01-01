Home / News / W.P. Crane and family take flight during mural dedication
A large group gathered to help celebrate the completion of phase two of the Medaryville Crane Mural on Saturday, Oct. 9.Artist Zach Medler said a few words about the mural during the dedication ceremony. Ceremony attendees also had the opportunity to meet Medler.

By: 
Megan Galbreath

The Pulaski County Tribe (PCT) held a dedication ceremony for the now completed crane mural created in Medaryville by Artist Zach Medler. The piece is visible for all to enjoy on the side of a building owned by Dusty and Casey Williams. The name of the crane was also revealed, thanks to the submission made by Kohen, Graham, and Leyton Federer along with their mom. The crane is named W.P. Crane, in reference to White Post Township.

