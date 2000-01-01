W.P. Crane and family take flight during mural dedication

The Pulaski County Tribe (PCT) held a dedication ceremony for the now completed crane mural created in Medaryville by Artist Zach Medler. The piece is visible for all to enjoy on the side of a building owned by Dusty and Casey Williams. The name of the crane was also revealed, thanks to the submission made by Kohen, Graham, and Leyton Federer along with their mom. The crane is named W.P. Crane, in reference to White Post Township.