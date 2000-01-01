Wuethrich heads to the cross-country regional

Saturday was a good day for West Central’s Camille Wuethrich. The junior qualified for the New Prairie regional after finishing 27th in the Rensselaer Central sectional. She finished the race in 24:55.25, earning another week running as one of the first 10 runners not on a qualifying team.

The Lady Trojans, along with Covenant Christian (DeMotte), LaCrosse, Oregon-Davis and South Newton, couldn’t field a complete squad, so they failed to score in the race. Morgan Township ran away from the pack grabbing five of the top-10 positions, scoring 30 points to win the team title. Rensselaer Central had runners finish first and second but would come in second with 52 points. Also advancing to New Prairie as a team were Kankakee Valley (87), North Judson (109) and Kouts (121).

Last year’s runner-up Kelsie Wuethrich was the sectional champion finishing in 19:41.87. Her Rensselaer teammate, Amzie Maienbrook, was second. West Central freshman Kelsey Gutwein was 40th and Samantha Fort placed 54th.

On the boys side of the ledger, Kankakee Valley and defending champion Morgan Township battled it out for first place. Kouts (68), Rensselaer Central (114) and South Newton (140) also advance to the New Prairie regional as a team. West Central scored 264 points to finish ninth.

Leading the Trojans was Keegan Doughty with a time of 21:25.59, good enough for 45th place. Jackson Wall (52nd), Kyle Smith (65th), Zander Deutscher (66th) and Zane Kroft (68th) also ran for the Trojans.