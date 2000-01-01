This year’s Monterey Days Festival is a go

The Monterey Town Council has officially given permission for the Monterey Days Festival to occur this year. Festival organizer Shauna Ross was at the meeting on Aug. 13 to present the town board and town attorney Justin Schramm with the proper paperwork for their review. Those documents included their permit, insurance and information on sanitation and trash. President Doug Denton advised the organizers that the board has designated a 11 p.m. curfew each night and that since there is no beer tent, all laws are to be observed in regards to alcohol. Alcohol will not be allowed in the parks or other public spaces.