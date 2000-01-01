Is your house a kit home?

What is a kit home? Are you living in one without knowing it? Are there kit houses in Pulaski County? All of these questions and more were answered by Fred Zahrt, a local kit home expert, at the Pulaski County Historical Society's Annual Program on Thursday, March 16. Zahrt explained that a kit house is a building or home that is assembled on-site where parts of the structure have been pre-cut at a factory and delivered by railroads in packages. Kit homes were popular from 1900 to about 1950. They were more accessible to the middle class than traditional stick built homes were at the time.