Zeider named Top 10 finalist at Miss Indiana State Fair pageant
By:
Megan Galbreath
"[The] honor [of State Fair Queen] wasn’t what this experience had in mind for me and that’s completely okay. It honestly gave me more excitement for the fact that now I’ll get the opportunity to show future contestants how much this experience meant to me and what it could potentially mean for them.” - Jenna Zeider
Miss Pulaski County 2021 Jenna Zeider was recently named a Top 10 finalist at the 2022 Miss Indiana State Fair pageant which was held on Sunday, April 10 at the Indiana State Fairgrounds and Event Center in Indianapolis. Both Zeider and Miss Pulaski County 2020 Taylor Jennings competed in the pageant. Zeider first made the cut for Top 16 and then later the Top 10.
