Zoning change denied for confined feeding operation

After hearing the concerns from a room full of constituents, the Pulaski County Commissioners have denied the zoning change for property in the area of CR 700 W. and CR 300 S.

A room full of people who live in the area of where the zoning change was to occur filled the room with not only bodies but also several questions and concerns.

The commissioners were to address an issue, the rezoning of property for a confined feeding operation, that was tabled in June due to not having three commissioners. The commissioners were given 90 days to address the rezoning issue. The plan commission previously voted in favor of the rezoning with a 7-2 vote.