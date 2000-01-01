12 month data center moratorium passes unanimously

The Pulaski County Commissioners unanimously approved a 12 month moratorium on data centers during their regular meeting on Monday, Feb. 2. Pulaski County Building Inspector and Plan Administrator Karla Redweik said that the Advisory Plan Commission (APC) recently met on Jan. 26 in regards to a data center moratorium. Ultimately, the APC had recommended a 12 month moratorium, in a vote of 5-0. The commissioners had originally recommended a six month moratorium, which the board did discuss, but ultimately decided not to go with. Redweik said that they had debated six, nine and 12 months, but when making their decision they also highlighted how much other work they have ahead of them as a board. Redweik added that they have also talked about getting board members to a data center location so they can tour it, similar to what they did for battery energy storage systems.