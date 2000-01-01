The 49th annual antique power show keeps history alive

The town park was bustling with activity once again as the 49th annual Antique Power Show welcomed visitors to Winamac. Hosted by Northern Indiana Power from the Past, the four-day event celebrated nearly five decades of preserving the machinery and craftsmanship that helped shape American agriculture. This year’s show featured Oliver and Hart-Parr equipment, highlighting the rich history of these farm machinery manufacturers. Visitors braved the heat and sudden downpours of rain to witness an impressive display of antique tractors, steam engines, gas engines, and vintage farm equipment.