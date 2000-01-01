All Winamac town streets to drop to 20 mph

All town streets in Winamac – except for state owned roads – will drop down to 20 mph, per a 3-2 vote at a regular Winamac Town Council meeting on Oct. 12. At their September meeting, the town council had approved an ordinance designating a 20 mph speed limit for the entire length of Riverside Drive for the purposes of safety. The street department has been installing new speed limit signs since the vote. At the meeting on the 12th, town councilman Tom Murray said he would like to see additional signs put up. He then went further, saying that he thinks for the safety of the people in town, all town streets should have a 20 mph speed limit. President Alvin Parish said that he is not opposed to Murray's suggestion. Murray then made a motion to make all Winamac town streets, excluding US 35 and any state roads, 20 mph, and it was seconded by Alvin Parish. It passed with a 3-2 vote. Those opposed were Danyelle Weaver and Larry Weaver.