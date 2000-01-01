Alliance Junior Board visits Pulaski County Jail

Members of the Alliance Bank Junior Board of Directors stepped outside their usual meeting environment for an educational visit the Pulaski County Jail in Winamac, where they learned about careers in law enforcement and advancements in public safety technology. During the visit, the members met Sheriff Chris Schramm, who shared insights into his role within the criminal justice system and discussed the responsibilities that come with working in law enforcement. Schramm emphasized the importance of leadership, decision-making and how drones have become a valuable asset. A local detective presented several videos to the group, focusing on the use of drone technology in policing. Junior Board members learned how drones assist officers by providing aerial views during investigations, monitoring large areas efficiently, and increasing safety for both law enforcement personnel and the public. The presentation highlighted how technology continues to shape and improve law enforcement practices.