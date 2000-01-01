Another Saturday in the park, but with art

As the famous Chicago song goes, it was a typical "Saturday in the Park," but it was a little early for the fourth of July fireworks. However, the Pulaski County Tribe’s Art in the Park event still provided plenty of fun and color for the community to enjoy as the outdoor event season begins. Art in the Park is typically held on the west side of the Winamac Town Park, but due to the amount of rain and heavy flooding recently, it was decided to be moved to the green space between the Panhandle Pathway trail head and the splash pad (201 W Main St., Winamac). It featured tried and true favorites such as face painting, sidewalk chalk art, live music, food vendors and a number of free crafts to create. All of the activities were made possible in part by The Arts Federation and the Indiana Arts Commission, which receives support from the State of Indiana. PCT once again sponsored face painting, making it free for all kids.