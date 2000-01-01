Approved Bottlebrush Solar agreement to be signed after confirmation

The Bottlebrush Solar decommissioning agreement had been approved by the previous set of county commissioners, but because of the timing it was never signed. According to information presented at the July 6 meeting, the current commissioners are able to sign it, but some double-checking will occur before they do that. Documentation of the passage was recorded in the Dec. 16, 2024 meeting minutes, reading: “Bottlebrush Solar Energy LLC Decommissioning Plan Agreement was presented for approval. Charles Mellon made a motion to approve agreement as presented, Maurice Loehmer seconded and the motion carried unanimously.” Acknowledgment of the passage at this meeting also appeared in the Jan. 8, 2025 edition of the Pulaski County Journal: "...and approved the Bottlebrush Solar decommissioning agreement as it was presented to the building department." At the July 6 meeting, President Don Street confirmed with Attorney Jacob Ahler that the current commission can legally sign it. He replied affirmatively. Street then asked if they have an actual copy of the document that had been approved so they can confirm what they are signing is what was approved. Ahler responded that he would like some time to investigate to make sure that what they are signing is what was actually approved and that it is not some other draft of it. The commissioners agreed that they would like Ahler to do this before they move forward.