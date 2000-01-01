Art in the Park set to return this spring

The ever-popular Art in the Park community event is set to return in May, according to information presented to the Winamac parks board during a regular meeting on April 1. Art in the Park is a free event hosted every other year by the Pulaski County Tribe. It features hands-on art experiences for all ages, workshops and live demonstrations, local and regional artists, music and food trucks. It aims to encourage community creativity and support local talent. Don Darda was at the parks board meeting on behalf of the Pulaski County Tribe and Brandi Larkin to ask permission for a couple of items ahead of the event. First, Darda asked to use the west side of the town park and also requested to use the pickleball courts for vendors and activities, if needed. Another ask was for extra trash cans and picnic benches, especially by the river. Darda explained that there will be an adult drawing activity there, where participants will join an artist in drawing a river scene. Parks manager Aaron Spanley said that he can coordinate with the Tribe to make sure the benches are placed where they need them.