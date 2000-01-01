Bottlebrush Solar payment question draws response

A public comment questioning a Bottlebrush Solar payment obligation has since spurred a response from the Pulaski County Community Development Commission (CDC). The comment was made at a Pulaski County Council meeting on June 8 by Connie Ehrlich. Ehrlich had stated at the meeting that Invenergy signed an Economic Development Expense Reimbursement Agreement between Bottlebrush Solar and the county on Feb. 13, 2023. She stated that this agreement said that Bottlebrush Solar was to pay the county $55,000 to reimburse the county for any legal consulting, accounting review and negotiation of the project agreements. She said that she spoke to the Pulaski County Auditor’s Office on June 8 and that payment has never been received. On June 18, Pulaski County Community Development Commission Executive Director Nathan Origer issued a press release responding to Ehrlich’s comments. First, the release states the amount owed was misrepresented. Supporting documents were included with the release.