Breyfogle named 2026 Halleck Award Recipient

Al Breyfogle was honored as the most recent Halleck Award recipient with a sentimental and warmhearted – but still humorous – banquet hosted by the Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce on May 28 at the Winamac VFW Post 1728. Al is a 1974 graduate of Hobart High School and moved to Winamac in 1988, working at Plymouth Tube for 30 years. Since being in Winamac, he has been heavily involved with various organizations and with the community as a whole. He is active with the Pulaski County Tribe, Winamac Kiwanis, the Cheryl Lyn Welter Foundation, the Community Foundation of Pulaski County, the Winamac Athletic Boosters and Pulaski County Human Services. Breyfogle has worked with the Winamac football program and has did the mowing for the Eastern Pulaski Community School Corporation. Al has also served on the Board of Directors of the Winamac Nazarene Church and the Town of Winamac Cemetery Committee. He presents a Brad Breyfogle Spirit of Sport Award each year at the Indiana High School Football Griddy Awards in honor of his son's memory. During the award banquet, several people spoke about their friendship with Al. One being VFW Post Commander Stan Czech a previous employee of Plymouth Tube and a long-time friend of Al's.