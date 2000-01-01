Candidate filing is closed for 2026 primary election
By:
Megan Galbreath
Filing to be a candidate for local office in the 2026 primary election came to a close on Friday, Feb. 6 at noon. Several offices will be on the ballot in May, including sheriff, clerk of courts, coroner, assessor, county commissioner and several county council seats, to just name a few. Candidates in all positions are vying to show that they are the ones who will put the county's needs in the forefront.
