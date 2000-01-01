Home / News / Candidate filing is closed for 2026 primary election

Candidate filing is closed for 2026 primary election

By: 
Megan Galbreath

Filing to be a candidate for local office in the 2026 primary election came to a close on Friday, Feb. 6 at noon. Several offices will be on the ballot in May, including sheriff, clerk of courts, coroner, assessor, county commissioner and several county council seats, to just name a few. Candidates in all positions are vying to show that they are the ones who will put the county's needs in the forefront.

See the full story in the Pulaski County Journal, available in print and e-edition.

