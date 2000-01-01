Chad Smekens named Eastern Pulaski Superintendent

Chad Smekens was named superintendent of the Eastern Pulaski Community School Corporation on Monday, July 27 during a special session. Dr. Gib Crimmins has been serving as the interim superintendent since July 1. Before the special session, the board held a public hearing on the details and compensation summary of the proposed superintendent contract, but no public comments were brought forward. During the special session, the contract was approved by the school board with no comments or concerns. School Board President Tim Rausch shared that they are looking forward to working with Smekens and getting to know him more. Smekens shared how appreciative he is of this opportunity.