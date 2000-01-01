Commissioners agree on making animal control position full time

Together, the Pulaski County Commissioners agreed that they would like to see the animal control position be full-time, after discussing the matter with Pulaski County Sheriff Chris Schramm. Sheriff Schramm said that last summer he had chosen to move the animal control position, which was part-time, over to the sex offender registry secretary, which is full-time, and that worked out well. However, he said he would like to bring the animal control position up to full-time. Sheriff Schramm said that he would like to do this because it is hard to keep someone in that position. He said that if he could get this position up to full-time, he would then like to get some kind of building to house animal control as well. He explained that himself and Commissioner Jenny Knebel have looked at a couple of locations so far, including the EMS building, the county highway garage and even the airport. However, he said that he doesn't think the airport would be a feasible idea, because of the campground.