Commissioners approve BESS moratorium extension, table text amendments

Many items were covered in the four hour Pulaski County Commissioners meeting on Monday, April 6. One of these items included extending Pulaski County's Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) moratorium for another six months. The initial Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) moratorium was briefly debated by the APC and the commissioners as the APC had first recommended 12 months, with the commissioners later countering six months. The APC ultimately agreed to the six months. Now, with the moratorium set to expire in April, both boards have had to consider if they want to extend it or not. At their last meeting, the APC had decided to recommend to the commissioners that the moratorium be extended for another six months as they have worked with some of the language, but they would like more time. This would be their only and final extension. Pulaski County Building Inspector and Plan Administrator Karla Redweik advised the commissioners of the APC's reasoning. She said the board still wants to visit a facility and they also want to discuss things with highway superintendent Gary Kruger and the county surveyor still, and that she has been gathering more information regarding lithium batteries and other battery storage facilities throughout the United States. President Don Street asked Redweik if they have worked with a consultant on any of this. She replied that she is working with APC attorney Clifford Robinson and Attorney Jacob Ahler in reaching out to some consultants. She said that in speaking with other firms, they did make mention that having a county comprehensive plan was an important device in creating appropriate ordinance language. Redweik said that she told them that the county is currently in the middle of working on this.