Commissioners eye purchase of Knights of Columbus building in Winamac

The Pulaski County Commissioners unanimously passed a motion on March 2 to start the process of potentially purchasing the Knights of Columbus building (located at 340 E. 50 N., Winamac) and surrounding acreage. The building and land is currently for sale for $499,500. President of the Board of Commissioners Don Street said that there are over 20 acres there and some of it is in a floodplain, but the building itself is not. There are also over 100 parking places plus an additional gravel parking area. Street said that the building appears to be in good shape. He acknowledged that the commissioners have been discussing a lot about renovating the East and West Annexes in recent meetings. However, now they have another option. The four departments that could move into the building include the Purdue Extension Office, the Pulaski County Health Department, Pulaski County EMA and the Coroner's Office. Street added that they would then forgo the renovation on the West Annex, which Performance Services has been working on.