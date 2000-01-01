Commissioners go over BESS text recommendations

At the Oct. 5 county commissioners meeting, Pulaski County Building Inspector and Plan Administrator Karla Redweik presented text recommendations from the Advisory Plan Commission (APC) for Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) to be included in the Unified Development Ordinance (UDO). Pulaski County has not had any previous language in the UDO for BESS. She explained that the APC, in an effort to make things easier, voted on the text recommendations by sections. They voted to recommend text in Sections 2.3.S., 4, 8 and 9 to the commissioners for review and approval. Redweik also acknowledged that the county’s BESS moratorium expires on Oct. 8. President Don Street made his concern known about waiting until the last minute, given the meeting is on Oct. 5. Redweik confirmed that text on data centers are moving along at a quicker pace.