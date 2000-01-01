Commissioners hear county employee training request

The Pulaski County Commissioners heard some requests and received some updates on various matters during a regular meeting on June 15. Chief Probation Officer Sandy Lucas spoke to the commissioners about providing training for county employees. Lucas said she was hired as the new chief probation officer in September 2025. She said that county employees do not get any training except within their own departments. She presented the board with information on a training from 4C Health regarding suicide prevention. Lucas said she would be willing to coordinate this with 4C if approved. President Don Street said he does not feel like it is anything they would have to formally approve. The commissioners requested that Lucas and Auditor Teresa Bryant coordinate with 4C Health and pick some dates to make the training available.