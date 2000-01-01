Commissioners hear request for sale of part of industrial park

The Pulaski County Commissioners heard a request for the possible sale of a portion of the industrial park during a regular meeting on Oct. 19. Pulaski County Community Development Commission Executive Director Nathan Origer said that back in August, the Advisory Commission on Industrial Development convened in both an executive session and a public meeting to entertain a proposal to sell some ground in the industrial park. Back in the 1800s, the county purchased county farmland on the west side of Winamac (CR 100 W/ CR 60 W and CR 60 S). In the late 1980s, Don and Dee Galbreath and Ralph and Linda Braun gave the county approximately $85,000 for the county to use to purchase the old Fitz farm from the family and build an industrial park. Origer said at this point, the only ground left owned by the county from that donation is sub-parcel A1 and A2. Many years ago, a survey and legal description were prepared for A1, but the parcel was never split. So, the legal description in effect for that entire approximately 35 acres is still the original one for the entire approximately 80 acres. Origer said that earlier this year, as talks were going on about potential land swapping and some options for housing development, the commissioners gave him permission to have a survey and split done.