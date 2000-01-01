Commissioners pass Mammoth Grazing Pastures agreements

In a 2-1 vote, the Pulaski County Commissioners passed separate decommissioning plan and road agreements relating to the Mammoth Grazing Lands and Pastures project during a regular meeting on June 15. Starting the conversation, Attorney Jacob Ahler stated that there has been substantial back and forth between the county and the developer on the agreements and what they have in front of them is the final product of those negotiations. He said the final copy was finalized the previous week and a copy has also been sent to Attorney Rick Hall at Barnes and Thornburg for his review and approval. President Don Street asked if Timothy Hollandsworth of VS Engineering could come up and join the conversation. As he came forward, Ahler explained that VS was involved in the reviewing and consulting throughout the process.