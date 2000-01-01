Community Foundation gathers friends around the campfire

The Community Foundation of Pulaski County recently invited friends, grantees and their philanthropic family to gather around the campfire to share stories and to celebrate a year of great generosity. The annual celebration was held on Thursday, Sept. 10 at the historic Tepicon Hall at the Tippecanoe River State Park. The rustic timber building was the perfect venue for a camp themed celebration. Built in 1938 by the Works Progress Administration (WPA), the hall was built as part of Franklin D. Roosevelt’s New Deal work relief programs in Indiana State Parks. Run by the Gary Community Chest, its main purpose was to provide a group camping experience for underprivileged youth. Listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1992, the hall now serves as an event hall for various occasions. Tepicon Hall was not the only one with a story. Executive Director Wright said the Foundation supported several projects that added to the community's story over this past year. First to share was Assistant Scout Master of Troops 222 and 229 Stacy Nichols. He said that the Community Foundation recently supported their 12-day backpacking trip at Philmont Scout Ranch in Cimarron, New Mexico. He recalled that the adventure took plenty of planning and preparation.