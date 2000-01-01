County boards address EMS privatization proposal at joint session, Part 1

Tempers were high during a special joint session of the Pulaski County Commissioners and the County Council on Tuesday, Sept. 8 at 5 p.m. This meeting was highly anticipated by many, as the county was set to openly discuss the proposal to privatize Pulaski County EMS. Pulaski County deputies were stationed at the singular public entrance in the basement of the courthouse, scanning each attendee with metal detector wands prior to entry. Entering the second floor meeting room, the room was completely filled, with attempts made to add more seating. Pulaski County Board of Commission President Don Street opened the meeting, stating that the commissioners are asking the council to provide some information to them concerning EMS at this point. Pulaski County Council President Sheila Hazemi explained in a statement that the issue originally began with a study – which the hospital was willing to pay for – to determine whether or not EMS services could be improved in the county. A concern identified in this study included patient transfers, which led to some discussion about the hospital potentially partnering with the county to provide or improve that particular service. She then provided her beliefs on how the situation has changed. Editor’s Note: Due to the amount of information presented, this coverage will be presented in two parts. Look for Part 2 in next week’s edition.