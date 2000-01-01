County commissioners revisit Annex building conversation

The Pulaski County Commissioners revisited their previous conversation about the East and West Annexes during their regular meeting on Jan. 20. On Jan. 5, the commissioners had passed a motion to allow Performance Services to look at the West Annex (108 N. Franklin St., Winamac) to see what repairs could be made to better serve both the county coroner and EMA (Emergency Management Agency). Some of the discussion points included possibly bringing the Purdue Extension office and the health department to the West Annex and maybe even selling the East Annex (125 S. Riverside Dr., Winamac) building, if that's what they decide to do. These possibilities are not set in stone, though. President Don Street said that allowing Performance Services to come in and look at the West Annex building does not commit the county to anything, it just allows them to work together to see what potential renovations could be made. At the Jan. 20 meeting, Commissioner Jenny Knebel and President Don Street reiterated – in response to some messages that they have received – that they are in the very beginning phases of this process and they have not committed to do anything in particular.