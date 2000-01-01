County council approves funds for Sportsman’s demolition

During a regular Pulaski County Council meeting on Aug 10, Building Inspector Karla Redweik came before the council to request additional support for the demolition of the former Sportsman’s Bar and Grill property located at 6215 E. Main St., in Monterey. Redweik explained that the property is comprised of two parcels, which are blighted and dilapidated and have had more severe damage in the last six weeks. A bid of $96,500 from Beaver Excavating was approved by the commissioners on July 20. She shared that there is $40,000 in a demolition fund. The Town of Monterey has agreed to contribute 10 percent, which is $9,650, leaving a remaining balance of $46,850. Redweik said that this matter has already undergone a hearing and a judge has ordered the building to be demolished into a safe condition. She added that per Indiana Code, they have had to publish two notices and notices have been sent to the owners in line with Code. Another hearing will be held in October to basically finalize everything with the courts. Councilman Brad Bonnell made a motion to approve the advertising of the additional $46,850 for the Monterey building clean-up out of county general funds and it was seconded by Jeff Richwine. It passed unanimously.