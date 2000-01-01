County Council formally decides to participate in strategic task force

The Pulaski County Council voted to participate in the Municipal Unit Strategic Taskforce, or MUST, during a regular meeting on Sept. 14. Paige Sansone of Baker Tilly was present as they discussed this item. MUST is a task force made up of local officials to review Indiana's new income tax law and collaborate on how income tax rates should be set and shared among the county and its towns. Prior to the passage of Senate Bill 1 in 2025, Indiana's local income tax structure was governed by a system in which county income tax rates and their distribution were largely determined by county councils, with limited formal input from municipalities, according to Baker Tilly. Now, MUST creates a formal place for county councils and municipal governments to tackle income tax distribution decisions together. During discussion, County Council President Sheila Hazemi asked if anyone on the council had a preference if they joined MUST or not. County Councilman Ken Boswell said with other municipalities already agreeing to be involved, it would be wise for the county to participate as well.