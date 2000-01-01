County council issues statement on meeting conduct

Prior to opening the floor for public comment on April 13 – the first item on the agenda – Pulaski County Council President Sheila Hazemi read the following statement regarding decorum during meetings: "The Pulaski County Council is committed to conducting public meetings in a manner that is open, respectful and safe for all attendees. While the public is welcome to attend and participate during designated comment periods, the council expects all individuals to conduct themselves in a respectful and orderly manner. Under Indiana Code 5-14-1.5-3.3, the council is authorized to establish reasonable rules to maintain order during meetings. Disruptive behavior, outbursts, or disorderly conduct will not be tolerated. Any individual who disrupts the meeting may receive a warning from the presiding officer. Continued disruption may result in the individual being directed to leave the meeting, and if necessary, removal by law enforcement. Additionally, actions that intentionally disrupt a lawful assembly may constitute disorderly conduct under Indiana Code 35-45-1-3. The council's priority is ensuring that meetings remain safe, orderly and productive for both the council and the members of the public."