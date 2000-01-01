County Council tables request for jail vehicles

The Pulaski County Council decided to table Sheriff Chris Schramm's request for two different jail vehicles during a regular meeting on May 11. Sheriff Schramm had introduced this proposal to the county commissioners for their information during their meeting on May 4. He had explained that they are in need of a new jail transit van and jail commander vehicle. Schramm reassured them that he checked with the Indiana State Board of Accounts (SBOA) about utilizing the federal inmate fund money. On the 11th, Sheriff Schramm and Jail Commander Stephen Tabler formally made the request to the county council. They requested an additional of $96,000 from Federal Transport to Vehicles. Schramm reiterated that he has checked with the State Board of Accounts and they said this would be okay as long as the county council approves it. Schramm said that Tabler does transports often, usually two or three times a week. He explained that the vehicles are starting to show their age - they have experienced electrical issues with one and heating issues with another. Schramm said that the vehicles travel to many different places every time they go out. Sometimes they go to Indianapolis, Terre Haute, South Bend or Hammond. Most are federal inmate transports.