County hears Moss Creek economic development agreement amendment proposal

The Pulaski County Commissioners and the County Council heard from Nextera representatives on Monday, Aug. 10 about a proposed amendment to the economic development agreement with the Moss Creek Solar project. Lead Developer for Moss Creek Solar Amelie Thouvenot presented the information. Thouvenot said that they would like to discuss an update to the project schedule and to provide some guidance to the county in terms of the timeline for the economic development payments. First, she explained that they are pursuing the second amendment to the agreement so they can adjust the timeline for the start and completion of the project. She went on to explain that the project schedule that they currently have is aligned with what the regional transition operators can do so that they can bring the project online. The project is asking for an extension of just under a year and a half. The start of construction will be November 2027 and will have an estimated completion date of December 2028.