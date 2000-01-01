County, state details storm response

Pulaski County saw over a foot of rain from severe storms that started on Tuesday, Aug. 11. That single day brought over 11 inches of rain, with subsequent storms bringing several inches of additional rainfall. The storms kept local emergency responders busy. The Pulaski County Commissioners received an update on the departments’ response on Monday, Aug. 17. An update on the state’s response has also been provided. Pulaski County Sheriff Chris Schramm shared that the past week has been very busy for the sheriff’s office, as they’ve responded to multiple calls of vehicles stuck in flood waters. On Tuesday, officers were out with chainsaws, cutting up trees and pulling limbs and trees off of roadways. Schramm said that he had called every officer to come out and assist and no one said no. At some point during the weather event, dispatch did go down for a time. Schramm said he wants to commend Sergeant Seth Barton, as he was there with a dry erase board of the county, writing down information when they were taking calls and texting officers where to go.