Courthouse accessibility inspection finished, waiting on final report

Pulaski County Community Development Commission Executive Director Nathan Origer gave updates on the courthouse, revolving loan fund and the comprehensive plan during the March 2 regular commissioners meeting. Origer said that David and Preston Meihls with ADA Consulting of Indiana completed their on-site inspection of the courthouse building on Feb. 19 and 20. As of the meeting, the formal report was not completed yet, but in general, he said they seemed impressed with the building. The preliminary issues that they discovered were easy fixes and have already started to be addressed. One substantial issue that is the result of the courthouse project is that pretty much every bathroom sink counter is two inches too high - they are 36 inches when they need to be 34 inches. He explained that it is unclear at this time who shares the blame and to what extent exactly. They have to be fixed, but the question is who is going to foot the bill among the three possible parties – Luminaut, Tonn and Blank Construction or one of the subcontractors.