Crimson Kings take root at new softball field
During their time off from school, young members of the Winamac Tree Committee were hard at work planting Crimson Kings at the new softball field. Weather put a temporary pause on the project, but work resumed over the following days. The committee appreciates the Community Foundation of Pulaski County, the Eastern Pulaski Community School Corporation and the Winamac Town Council for providing funds to help them with the improvements.
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