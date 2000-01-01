Dara Chezem resigns as Eastern Pulaski Superintendent

Dara Chezem, Superintendent of the Eastern Pulaski Community School Corporation, is resigning from her position, as announced at the March 9 school board meeting. School Board President Tim Rausch said that while they still have a few more meetings to go before they officially have to say goodbye, he wanted to formally acknowledge that Chezem's official resignation is included in the board's personnel packets for approval. Also of note in the personnel items were two recommendations for varsity coaches, Eric Davis (High School Teacher/Head Varsity Football Coach) and Kayley Kasten (Head Varsity Volleyball Coach). Board member Joe Cunningham made the motion to approve the personnel list as presented.