Don’t miss the Pulaski County 4-H Fair June 25-July 1

Miss Pulaski contestants with Director Cortney Brandt attended a recent Kiwanis meeting. Their focus includes personal development, networking and community service. 2025 Queen Emily Weaver also reviewed her reign. The Harrison Hustlers 4-H Club met at the fairgrounds for their last meeting before the fair. Secretary Alena Day is seen here reading her report from the meeting. In addition to their 4-H projects, the Harrison Hustlers Club is responsible for the Pork Shack at the fair and the power show. Members of the club also assist the fair with trash pickup. Toni and Kullen Day and Sarah and Josh Mitchell are the Club’s leaders.