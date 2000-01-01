Eastern Pulaski school board acknowledges superintendent’s last meeting

The Eastern Pulaski school board said their goodbyes to Superintendent Dara Chezem at her last regular school board meeting on June 8. Chezem reintroduced Dr. Gib Crimmins as the Interim Superintendent, who will serve until they find Chezem's permanent replacement. He was the interim before Chezem began as superintendent and the board said they were happy to welcome him back. Chezem’s last day was June 30. On another note, Chezem said that several summer projects are, or will be, underway. On June 10, the track was set to be refinished and the first phase of the pole barn roof repairs should be starting very soon. This will start the process of fixing the major leaks it is experiencing. Concrete repairs right outside of the pole barn are also scheduled to be completed.