Eastern Pulaski school board deliberates future of campus tennis court

The possibilities for the tennis court on the Eastern Pulaski Community School Corporation’s campus was briefly discussed during a regular meeting on Aug. 10. Eastern Pulaski school board member Greg Kiser started the conversation as they were talking about a quote that was presented to them to clean, prep and sealcoat the west side playground area (which was later approved). Kiser said it could be made into a parking lot or they can tear it out and put grass in – but he feels like now would be a good time to make this decision as they are already on the topic of talking about asphalt and they could potentially get that done all at the same time, depending on what they decide. Rausch said that they may just decide to take the fence down and make it into a parking lot until they decide what else to do. He added that Director of Transportation Johnny Tijerina has talked about possibly bringing in another access drive so the buses do not have to go out on the highway and come back in. School board member Taylor White said that school administrators may have some ideas as well. She added that she knows in the past an outdoor classroom has been discussed or a tailgating area or a pavilion.