Eastern Pulaski school board learns about robotics

The Eastern Pulaski Community School Corporation school board learned about VEX Robotics during a regular meeting on Oct. 12. During the Spotlight on Education, Science Teacher Kullen Day, with three of his students, spoke about the VEX Robotics program. Mr. Day started with a brief introduction on VEX V5, which is a metal-based system featuring motors, sensors and structural parts for middle and high school students. Robotics has not only been good for students because it helps with problem solving it also encourages students to work together and work through frustrations.