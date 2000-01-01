The Pulaski County Election Board addressed several matters following Election Day during a meeting on Nov. 10. They discussed absentee mail-in ballots, provisional ballots and a delinquent campaign finance form. Voter Registration Deputy Becky McLeroy gave the election board an update on absentee mail-in ballots. She said there were 15 applications left in her filing cabinet and four of those voters came in and voted during early voting. Six mail-in ballots were received after the deadline and all of those have been checked in and marked as rejected. (According to Indiana Code, any absentee ballots received – not postmarked – by mail after 6 p.m. on Election Day are considered late and will not be counted). McLeroy said she has neither received nor heard any update on the remaining five. She concluded that she has already checked and those individuals did not vote in-person or via travel board. During discussion, the election board had a conversation about the unreliability of the mail and that they would encourage voters to cast their ballot in person.