Election board continues conversation about campaign signs

The Pulaski County Election Board continued a previous conversation about campaign signage during a meeting on Thursday, April 23. At their last meeting, on March 27, County Clerk and Election Board Secretary JoLynn Behny said that President of the Board of Commissioners Don Street had an ordinance drafted stating that campaign signs are not allowed on county owned property during the early voting period. During that meeting, Republican representative Jon Frain had asked what the point was to have a sign on the courthouse lawn on Election Day and the board agreed that most people think it may sway a voter at the last minute. Frain said that historically Pulaski County has prohibited campaign material on county property, so he wondered why it is being changed now and why the election board does not have a say in it. Clerk Behny clarified that the election board does not own the property, the commissioners do. Democrat representative Jessye Gilley had recalled that the issue of campaign signs on county property came up during the last election cycle when voting was being held at the county highway garage due to the courthouse renovations. (Note: This cycle, early voting is being held at the Pulaski County Courthouse and the Francesville Fire Station. Election Day polling locations are only at the Monterey Town Hall, Star City Community Center, Medaryville Christian Church Annex, Francesville Fire Station and the Pulaski County Highway Garage).